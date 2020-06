Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Move In Ready! 3 bdrm, 1.75 baths with an open floor plan and pool. Newer carpet & paint throughout. Fireplace in family room. Large fenced pool on cul-d-sac lot with RV gate. Two car garage with epoxy coated floor with small workshop area. Washer/dryer & refrigerator included! Check this one first as it won't last long!