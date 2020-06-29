All apartments in Phoenix
537 East Willetta Street
537 East Willetta Street

537 East Willetta Street · No Longer Available
Location

537 East Willetta Street, Phoenix, AZ 85004
East Evergreen

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
Don't miss out on this 2 bedroom and 2 bath townhome with spacious living area. Very nice kitchen, master bedroom, and bathroom. Close to very good food and entertainment!

Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply

Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/

Fee Structure:
- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
- $50 application fee per adult (18+)
- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply (2 dogs under 25 lb)
- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move
- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)
- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
- Renters Insurance Required

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.
*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 537 East Willetta Street have any available units?
537 East Willetta Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 537 East Willetta Street currently offering any rent specials?
537 East Willetta Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 537 East Willetta Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 537 East Willetta Street is pet friendly.
Does 537 East Willetta Street offer parking?
No, 537 East Willetta Street does not offer parking.
Does 537 East Willetta Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 537 East Willetta Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 537 East Willetta Street have a pool?
No, 537 East Willetta Street does not have a pool.
Does 537 East Willetta Street have accessible units?
No, 537 East Willetta Street does not have accessible units.
Does 537 East Willetta Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 537 East Willetta Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 537 East Willetta Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 537 East Willetta Street does not have units with air conditioning.
