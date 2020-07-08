Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities pool pet friendly

5240 W BRILL ST - 2BR 1.5BA 53rd Ave/McDowell Rd --- MOVE IN READY! CLOSE TO I-10, SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS! WILL NOT LAST LONG! - **Check out my 3D tour! https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=ck5Ygd2dr1B **



2 BD/2BA TOWN-HOME IN GATED SUBDIVISION. Located Near 51st Ave and McDowell Rd! PROPERTY IS A 2 STORY TOWN HOME WITH PRIVATE COURT YARD. HOME HAS FULL SIZE WASHER AND DRYER HOOKUPS IN PATIO STORAGE UNIT. COMMUNITY POOL IS LOCATED DIRECTLY ACROSS FROM THE UNIT. CENTRALIZED LOCATION CLOSE TO 1-10 FREEWAY AND SHOPPING!



Contact Angie Oliverson: email angie@brewerstrattonpm.com or text 480-798-3198.



Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



