Last updated November 16 2019 at 12:25 PM

5240 W Brill St

5240 West Brill Street · No Longer Available
Location

5240 West Brill Street, Phoenix, AZ 85043

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
pet friendly
5240 W BRILL ST - 2BR 1.5BA 53rd Ave/McDowell Rd --- MOVE IN READY! CLOSE TO I-10, SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS! WILL NOT LAST LONG! - **Check out my 3D tour! https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=ck5Ygd2dr1B **

2 BD/2BA TOWN-HOME IN GATED SUBDIVISION. Located Near 51st Ave and McDowell Rd! PROPERTY IS A 2 STORY TOWN HOME WITH PRIVATE COURT YARD. HOME HAS FULL SIZE WASHER AND DRYER HOOKUPS IN PATIO STORAGE UNIT. COMMUNITY POOL IS LOCATED DIRECTLY ACROSS FROM THE UNIT. CENTRALIZED LOCATION CLOSE TO 1-10 FREEWAY AND SHOPPING!

Contact Angie Oliverson: email angie@brewerstrattonpm.com or text 480-798-3198. To see all my available properties please visit www.brewerstrattonpm.com

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:
Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5302067)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5240 W Brill St have any available units?
5240 W Brill St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5240 W Brill St have?
Some of 5240 W Brill St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5240 W Brill St currently offering any rent specials?
5240 W Brill St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5240 W Brill St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5240 W Brill St is pet friendly.
Does 5240 W Brill St offer parking?
No, 5240 W Brill St does not offer parking.
Does 5240 W Brill St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5240 W Brill St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5240 W Brill St have a pool?
Yes, 5240 W Brill St has a pool.
Does 5240 W Brill St have accessible units?
No, 5240 W Brill St does not have accessible units.
Does 5240 W Brill St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5240 W Brill St has units with dishwashers.

