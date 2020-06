5226 N 20TH Street

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher parking walk in closets pool ceiling fan

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! JUST A SHORT WALK TO SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS, AND ENTERTAINMENT. WELCOME HOME TO THIS CHARMING CONDO IN THE CAMELBACK CORRIDOR COMPLETE WITH VAULTED CEILINGS, CEILING FANS THROUGHOUT, AND PERGO WOOD FLOORING IN THE LIVING AND TRAFFIC AREAS. KITCHEN FEATURES TILE COUNTERS, ALL MAJOR APPLIANCES INCLUDED, AND PLENTY OF WHITE WOOD CABINETRY AND STORAGE SPACE. WALK IN CLOSETS IN BOTH BEDROOMS. COMMUNITY FEATURES COIN OPERATED LAUNDRY ROOMS AND COVERED PARKING. RELAX AND ENJOY YOUR FANTASTIC COMMUNITY POOL AND VERY PRIVATE, VERY GREEN COURTYARDS. WATER, SEWER, TRASH UTILITY IS INCLUDED IN THE MONTHLY RENT. YOU WON'T WANT TO MISS OUT ON THIS MUST SEE! $200 ADMIN. FEE DUE AT LEASE SIGNING.