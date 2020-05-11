517 W OREGON Avenue

Amenities

If active, it's available. Carpet to be replaced prior to move in. Gorgeous home in the Medlock Historic District. Granite counters, stainless steel appliances, wet-bar, recessed lighting, built-in speakers, built-in entertainment niches with 2 gas fireplaces. Beautiful tile, custom paint,. Addition w/ over 1,000 square feet including a bonus/game room, master bedroom with walk-in snail shower(2 shower heads), garden tub, large walk-in closet and a 1/2 bath. The backyard is an entertainer's dream with built-in bbq, heated pool, spa, fire pit, bocce ball court. Tenants to pay for professional landscaping ($80) & pool/spa maintenance ($100) service by a company of the Landlord's choice. Check out the Floor Plan in the documents. Pet deposit is $250 per pet & non-refundable. No cats