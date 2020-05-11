All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated August 7 2019 at 11:06 PM

517 W OREGON Avenue

517 West Oregon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

517 West Oregon Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85013
Medlock Place

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bocce court
fire pit
game room
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
pet friendly
If active, it's available. Carpet to be replaced prior to move in. Gorgeous home in the Medlock Historic District. Granite counters, stainless steel appliances, wet-bar, recessed lighting, built-in speakers, built-in entertainment niches with 2 gas fireplaces. Beautiful tile, custom paint,. Addition w/ over 1,000 square feet including a bonus/game room, master bedroom with walk-in snail shower(2 shower heads), garden tub, large walk-in closet and a 1/2 bath. The backyard is an entertainer's dream with built-in bbq, heated pool, spa, fire pit, bocce ball court. Tenants to pay for professional landscaping ($80) & pool/spa maintenance ($100) service by a company of the Landlord's choice. Check out the Floor Plan in the documents. Pet deposit is $250 per pet & non-refundable. No cats

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 517 W OREGON Avenue have any available units?
517 W OREGON Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 517 W OREGON Avenue have?
Some of 517 W OREGON Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 517 W OREGON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
517 W OREGON Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 517 W OREGON Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 517 W OREGON Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 517 W OREGON Avenue offer parking?
No, 517 W OREGON Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 517 W OREGON Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 517 W OREGON Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 517 W OREGON Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 517 W OREGON Avenue has a pool.
Does 517 W OREGON Avenue have accessible units?
No, 517 W OREGON Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 517 W OREGON Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 517 W OREGON Avenue has units with dishwashers.
