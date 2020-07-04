5031 W DAVIS Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities

Beautiful, Inviting Single-Level Home in North Glendale nestled between Thunderbird Rd and Bell Rd. Open layout w/ vaulted ceilings, complimented w/ warm color scheme. Kitchen features island w/ built-in sink, stainless appliances, granite countertops, pendant lighting, tile backsplash and plenty of cabinet space. The kitchen & nook open to family room w/ corner fireplace. Enclosed den/office. Master suite includes garden bathtub, walk-in shower, double sink vanity, spacious walk-in closet & private toilet room. Tile or wood laminate flooring in all bedrooms and livable areas. Ceiling fans throughout. Tranquil, wooded backyard. Landscaping Included. Washer & Dryer included. No HOA! Sunburst Park, ASU West, entertainment, shopping, & schools nearby. Municipal Tax & Service Fee Total 4.2%