Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
5031 W DAVIS Road
Last updated May 7 2020 at 4:13 AM

5031 W DAVIS Road

5031 West Davis Road · No Longer Available
Location

5031 West Davis Road, Phoenix, AZ 85306

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful, Inviting Single-Level Home in North Glendale nestled between Thunderbird Rd and Bell Rd. Open layout w/ vaulted ceilings, complimented w/ warm color scheme. Kitchen features island w/ built-in sink, stainless appliances, granite countertops, pendant lighting, tile backsplash and plenty of cabinet space. The kitchen & nook open to family room w/ corner fireplace. Enclosed den/office. Master suite includes garden bathtub, walk-in shower, double sink vanity, spacious walk-in closet & private toilet room. Tile or wood laminate flooring in all bedrooms and livable areas. Ceiling fans throughout. Tranquil, wooded backyard. Landscaping Included. Washer & Dryer included. No HOA! Sunburst Park, ASU West, entertainment, shopping, & schools nearby. Municipal Tax & Service Fee Total 4.2%

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5031 W DAVIS Road have any available units?
5031 W DAVIS Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5031 W DAVIS Road have?
Some of 5031 W DAVIS Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5031 W DAVIS Road currently offering any rent specials?
5031 W DAVIS Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5031 W DAVIS Road pet-friendly?
No, 5031 W DAVIS Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5031 W DAVIS Road offer parking?
No, 5031 W DAVIS Road does not offer parking.
Does 5031 W DAVIS Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5031 W DAVIS Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5031 W DAVIS Road have a pool?
No, 5031 W DAVIS Road does not have a pool.
Does 5031 W DAVIS Road have accessible units?
No, 5031 W DAVIS Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5031 W DAVIS Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5031 W DAVIS Road has units with dishwashers.

