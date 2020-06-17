All apartments in Phoenix
5001 E PERSHING Avenue
Last updated May 17 2020 at 11:14 PM

5001 E PERSHING Avenue

5001 East Pershing Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5001 East Pershing Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85254

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
Scottsdale Ranchette...Completely Updated and Fully Furnished Short Term (3 month Min) 3 Bedroom/2Bath Single Level Home with 2 Car Garage. Beautifully Updated Kitchen with Center Island & Breakfast Bar, New Custom Cabinets, Upgraded Appliances and Granite Slab Countertops * 3 Month Min and then month to month @ $2,700 water and Landscape maintenance included, Tenant to fully reimburse landlord for Electric & Cable/Internet * 6 Month Min and then month to month @ $2,600 water and Landscape maintenance included, Tenant to fully reimburse landlord for Electric & Cable/Internet * (Lessor approval for Pets with additional fee per month)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5001 E PERSHING Avenue have any available units?
5001 E PERSHING Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5001 E PERSHING Avenue have?
Some of 5001 E PERSHING Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5001 E PERSHING Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5001 E PERSHING Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5001 E PERSHING Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5001 E PERSHING Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5001 E PERSHING Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5001 E PERSHING Avenue offers parking.
Does 5001 E PERSHING Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5001 E PERSHING Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5001 E PERSHING Avenue have a pool?
No, 5001 E PERSHING Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5001 E PERSHING Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5001 E PERSHING Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5001 E PERSHING Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5001 E PERSHING Avenue has units with dishwashers.
