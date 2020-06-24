4931 W JULIE Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious upgraded Glendale home. This property offers 4 bedrooms with ceiling fans and with newer carpet and neutral tile in the high traffic areas. Kitchen and baths remodeled with dark cabinets and beautiful white and grey stone counters. Updating lighting, mirrors, door and cabinet hardware and much more. Large family room with high ceilings, formal living room with surround sound speakers, and eat-in kitchen with bay window, plus a den (not included in the square footage) with built in shelving and french doors to the yard. Master bedroom also has french doors to the yard. Mature trees, rock accents, stone patios, curbing and grassy area. No pets please.