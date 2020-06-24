All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated June 18 2019 at 2:24 AM

4931 W JULIE Drive

4931 West Julie Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4931 West Julie Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85308

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious upgraded Glendale home. This property offers 4 bedrooms with ceiling fans and with newer carpet and neutral tile in the high traffic areas. Kitchen and baths remodeled with dark cabinets and beautiful white and grey stone counters. Updating lighting, mirrors, door and cabinet hardware and much more. Large family room with high ceilings, formal living room with surround sound speakers, and eat-in kitchen with bay window, plus a den (not included in the square footage) with built in shelving and french doors to the yard. Master bedroom also has french doors to the yard. Mature trees, rock accents, stone patios, curbing and grassy area. No pets please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4931 W JULIE Drive have any available units?
4931 W JULIE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4931 W JULIE Drive have?
Some of 4931 W JULIE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4931 W JULIE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4931 W JULIE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4931 W JULIE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4931 W JULIE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4931 W JULIE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4931 W JULIE Drive offers parking.
Does 4931 W JULIE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4931 W JULIE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4931 W JULIE Drive have a pool?
No, 4931 W JULIE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4931 W JULIE Drive have accessible units?
No, 4931 W JULIE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4931 W JULIE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4931 W JULIE Drive has units with dishwashers.
