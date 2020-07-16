All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

4850 E Desert Cove Ave. #320

4850 East Desert Cove Avenue · (480) 588-9500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4850 East Desert Cove Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85028

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4850 E Desert Cove Ave. #320 · Avail. now

$1,350

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1059 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Beautiful condo with great views of golf course and McDowell Mountains!` - This condo is truly move in ready. From the moment you enter the home, you will notice all the amazing details it has. The large great room has wood floors, a corner fireplace with tile surrounds, ceiling fan and is situated right off the kitchen for easy entertaining. The kitchen features granite countertops, dark cabinets, stainless appliances and deep stainless steel sink. The dining room also has wood floors and a french door out to the patio. Enjoy sitting outside overlooking views of the Stonecreek Golf Course and McDowell mountain range. Back inside you will find a master bedroom with ceiling fan, walk in closet and another french door exit to the patio. Both bathrooms are upgraded with granite and tile flooring. This home is a must see for not only its features inside but the great patio, views and location!

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Mosaic Properties is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

Deposit and Fee Structure:

One Time Fees
Application Fee: $45 (per adult 18 and older)
Security Deposit: $1350
Cleaning Fee: $250
Lease Administration Fee: $195

Monthly Fees
Monthly Rent: $1350
Monthly Municipal Tax and Administration Fee - 4% of Monthly Rent (not included in rent amount above)
Monthly Pet Fee - $25/month per pet (No Dobermans, Rottweilers, Pitbulls or Chows)

Upon approved application the $1350 security deposit & $250 cleaning fee are due within 48 hrs to hold the property. The $195 admin fee will be due with rent once the lease is signed. Any remaining deposits and rents are due at the time of lease signing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4538144)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4850 E Desert Cove Ave. #320 have any available units?
4850 E Desert Cove Ave. #320 has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4850 E Desert Cove Ave. #320 have?
Some of 4850 E Desert Cove Ave. #320's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4850 E Desert Cove Ave. #320 currently offering any rent specials?
4850 E Desert Cove Ave. #320 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4850 E Desert Cove Ave. #320 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4850 E Desert Cove Ave. #320 is pet friendly.
Does 4850 E Desert Cove Ave. #320 offer parking?
No, 4850 E Desert Cove Ave. #320 does not offer parking.
Does 4850 E Desert Cove Ave. #320 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4850 E Desert Cove Ave. #320 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4850 E Desert Cove Ave. #320 have a pool?
No, 4850 E Desert Cove Ave. #320 does not have a pool.
Does 4850 E Desert Cove Ave. #320 have accessible units?
No, 4850 E Desert Cove Ave. #320 does not have accessible units.
Does 4850 E Desert Cove Ave. #320 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4850 E Desert Cove Ave. #320 does not have units with dishwashers.
