4838 West Heatherbrae Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters pet friendly carpet

This single story house has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Newer appliances and granite countertops in the kitchen, tile throughout the home with carpet in the living room and bedrooms. Laundry room is connected to the kitchen with LOTS of storage space. This house 4838 W Heatherbrae Dr. in Phoenix is ready for you to make it your new home! *Pet-friendly* *Monthly city tax 2.3%* Come tour this property and to apply on our website, www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.