4838 West Heatherbrae Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4838 West Heatherbrae Drive

4838 West Heatherbrae Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4838 West Heatherbrae Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85031

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
carpet
This single story house has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Newer appliances and granite countertops in the kitchen, tile throughout the home with carpet in the living room and bedrooms. Laundry room is connected to the kitchen with LOTS of storage space. This house 4838 W Heatherbrae Dr. in Phoenix is ready for you to make it your new home! *Pet-friendly* *Monthly city tax 2.3%* Come tour this property and to apply on our website, www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4838 West Heatherbrae Drive have any available units?
4838 West Heatherbrae Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4838 West Heatherbrae Drive have?
Some of 4838 West Heatherbrae Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4838 West Heatherbrae Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4838 West Heatherbrae Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4838 West Heatherbrae Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4838 West Heatherbrae Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4838 West Heatherbrae Drive offer parking?
No, 4838 West Heatherbrae Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4838 West Heatherbrae Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4838 West Heatherbrae Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4838 West Heatherbrae Drive have a pool?
No, 4838 West Heatherbrae Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4838 West Heatherbrae Drive have accessible units?
No, 4838 West Heatherbrae Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4838 West Heatherbrae Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4838 West Heatherbrae Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

