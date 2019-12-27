4830 E ACOMA Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Open-concept living reigns, with the living room, kitchen and dining areas flowing into one another. Not only are the spaces functional and practical, they're tastefully decorated with chic furnishings.- central location near shops & dining- new furnishings & bedding- contemporary remodel- backyard with large private pool The neighborhood is considered the Kierland area. The popular Kierland Commons and Scottsdale Quarter areas are a few minutes away. There you will find some of Scottsdale's finest restaurants, shopping and wine bars.