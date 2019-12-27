All apartments in Phoenix
4830 E ACOMA Drive
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:29 AM

4830 E ACOMA Drive

4830 East Acoma Drive · (602) 909-4894
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4830 East Acoma Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85254

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$15,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1937 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Open-concept living reigns, with the living room, kitchen and dining areas flowing into one another. Not only are the spaces functional and practical, they're tastefully decorated with chic furnishings.- central location near shops & dining- new furnishings & bedding- contemporary remodel- backyard with large private pool The neighborhood is considered the Kierland area. The popular Kierland Commons and Scottsdale Quarter areas are a few minutes away. There you will find some of Scottsdale's finest restaurants, shopping and wine bars.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4830 E ACOMA Drive have any available units?
4830 E ACOMA Drive has a unit available for $15,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4830 E ACOMA Drive have?
Some of 4830 E ACOMA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4830 E ACOMA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4830 E ACOMA Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4830 E ACOMA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4830 E ACOMA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4830 E ACOMA Drive offer parking?
No, 4830 E ACOMA Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4830 E ACOMA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4830 E ACOMA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4830 E ACOMA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4830 E ACOMA Drive has a pool.
Does 4830 E ACOMA Drive have accessible units?
No, 4830 E ACOMA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4830 E ACOMA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4830 E ACOMA Drive has units with dishwashers.
