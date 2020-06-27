All apartments in Phoenix
4733 West Aire Libre Avenue

4733 West Aire Libre Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4733 West Aire Libre Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85306

Amenities

When you walk through the doors of this home, you will be greeted by a huge stone wall fireplace in the family room which will set the tone for the rest of the house. This home gives off a retro vibe which you will love! Spacious living spaces throughout the home, and a backyard with mature trees and a shed. Washer/dryer, and refrigerator also included.

Call 480.351.3855 or visit www.rpmpin.com for viewing and application process or call 480.267.6126. RPM Pinnacle - Phoenix
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4733 West Aire Libre Avenue have any available units?
4733 West Aire Libre Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 4733 West Aire Libre Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4733 West Aire Libre Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4733 West Aire Libre Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4733 West Aire Libre Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4733 West Aire Libre Avenue offer parking?
No, 4733 West Aire Libre Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4733 West Aire Libre Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4733 West Aire Libre Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4733 West Aire Libre Avenue have a pool?
No, 4733 West Aire Libre Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4733 West Aire Libre Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4733 West Aire Libre Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4733 West Aire Libre Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4733 West Aire Libre Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4733 West Aire Libre Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4733 West Aire Libre Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
