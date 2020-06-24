All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4707 North 26th Lane

4707 North 26th Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4707 North 26th Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85017

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
***3D TOUR LINK BELOW***

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=U2pbjmdpTfe

Complete Kitchen remodel with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. All baths remodeled with new cabinets and granite tops and fixtures. Dual pane efficient windows. Covered patio, washer, dryer, refrig included! Close to Grand Canyon University and Light Rail! Must see this unit. Will not last!

Call Matthew Smith @ (480) 568-2666 or email msmith@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,095, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,368.75, Available 12/21/18
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4707 North 26th Lane have any available units?
4707 North 26th Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4707 North 26th Lane have?
Some of 4707 North 26th Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4707 North 26th Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4707 North 26th Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4707 North 26th Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4707 North 26th Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4707 North 26th Lane offer parking?
No, 4707 North 26th Lane does not offer parking.
Does 4707 North 26th Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4707 North 26th Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4707 North 26th Lane have a pool?
No, 4707 North 26th Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4707 North 26th Lane have accessible units?
No, 4707 North 26th Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4707 North 26th Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4707 North 26th Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
