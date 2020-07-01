All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated May 1 2020 at 5:35 AM

4639 N 29TH Street

4639 North 29th Street · No Longer Available
Location

4639 North 29th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous home tucked into a quiet, gated, cul-de-sac community in the Biltmore area. This highly upgraded house sits on an oversized, private lot. Soaring ceilings offer an open atmosphere and beautiful view through the wall of glass that opens up to the stunning big backyard lined with Cypress trees. The inside has been freshly painted and new carpet was just installed. Don't miss the incredible master closet outfitted by California Closets. Master suite and 2 additional bedrooms all on main level. Upstairs you will find a loft area and a huge flex room with walk-in closet and full bath. Garage space for 3 cars - one 2 car garage & a separate 1 car garage - both with direct access to the house. Community offers 2 walking gates w/ keypad entry for easy access to schools & the neighborhood

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4639 N 29TH Street have any available units?
4639 N 29TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4639 N 29TH Street have?
Some of 4639 N 29TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4639 N 29TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
4639 N 29TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4639 N 29TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 4639 N 29TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4639 N 29TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 4639 N 29TH Street offers parking.
Does 4639 N 29TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4639 N 29TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4639 N 29TH Street have a pool?
No, 4639 N 29TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 4639 N 29TH Street have accessible units?
No, 4639 N 29TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4639 N 29TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4639 N 29TH Street has units with dishwashers.

