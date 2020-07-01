4639 N 29TH Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous home tucked into a quiet, gated, cul-de-sac community in the Biltmore area. This highly upgraded house sits on an oversized, private lot. Soaring ceilings offer an open atmosphere and beautiful view through the wall of glass that opens up to the stunning big backyard lined with Cypress trees. The inside has been freshly painted and new carpet was just installed. Don't miss the incredible master closet outfitted by California Closets. Master suite and 2 additional bedrooms all on main level. Upstairs you will find a loft area and a huge flex room with walk-in closet and full bath. Garage space for 3 cars - one 2 car garage & a separate 1 car garage - both with direct access to the house. Community offers 2 walking gates w/ keypad entry for easy access to schools & the neighborhood