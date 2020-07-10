4634 E Peak View Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking putting green cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/46a2dfc0a7 ---- Nestled between the town of Cave Creek and North Phoenix, this stunning home welcomes you with serene views of the Sonoran Desert. Enter into a bright and airy family room with sliding French doors that lead to an inviting backyard with covered paver patio w/ recessed lights, synthetic turf & putting green bordered by an attractive rock garden. Split floorplan with updated lighting, ceiling fans and window blinds throughout. Kitchen features breakfast bar, granite countertops, tile backsplash, gas stove, stainless & black appliances, built-in microwave, closet pantry and spacious nook. Master suite includes access door to backyard, walk-in closet, garden tub, walk-in glass shower and double sink vanity. Washer & Dryer Included. Landscaping included - every 3rd Saturday. Sorry, No pets on this one.



One Time Admin Fee: $200, Pet Deposit: $200/pet (if applicable), City of Phoenix Tax:2.3%, Monthly Admin: 2%, Accidental Damage Coverage: $19/month (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter's Insurance), Helping Heroes Discount Available 1 Years Garage