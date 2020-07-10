All apartments in Phoenix
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4634 E Peak View Rd
Last updated September 13 2019 at 3:41 AM

4634 E Peak View Rd

4634 East Peak View Road · No Longer Available
Location

4634 East Peak View Road, Phoenix, AZ 85331
Tatum Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
putting green
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/46a2dfc0a7 ---- Nestled between the town of Cave Creek and North Phoenix, this stunning home welcomes you with serene views of the Sonoran Desert. Enter into a bright and airy family room with sliding French doors that lead to an inviting backyard with covered paver patio w/ recessed lights, synthetic turf & putting green bordered by an attractive rock garden. Split floorplan with updated lighting, ceiling fans and window blinds throughout. Kitchen features breakfast bar, granite countertops, tile backsplash, gas stove, stainless & black appliances, built-in microwave, closet pantry and spacious nook. Master suite includes access door to backyard, walk-in closet, garden tub, walk-in glass shower and double sink vanity. Washer & Dryer Included. Landscaping included - every 3rd Saturday. Sorry, No pets on this one.

One Time Admin Fee: $200, Pet Deposit: $200/pet (if applicable), City of Phoenix Tax:2.3%, Monthly Admin: 2%, Accidental Damage Coverage: $19/month (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter's Insurance), Helping Heroes Discount Available 1 Years Garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4634 E Peak View Rd have any available units?
4634 E Peak View Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4634 E Peak View Rd have?
Some of 4634 E Peak View Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4634 E Peak View Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4634 E Peak View Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4634 E Peak View Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 4634 E Peak View Rd is pet friendly.
Does 4634 E Peak View Rd offer parking?
Yes, 4634 E Peak View Rd offers parking.
Does 4634 E Peak View Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4634 E Peak View Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4634 E Peak View Rd have a pool?
No, 4634 E Peak View Rd does not have a pool.
Does 4634 E Peak View Rd have accessible units?
No, 4634 E Peak View Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4634 E Peak View Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 4634 E Peak View Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

