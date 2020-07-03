All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4615 East Jones Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4615 East Jones Avenue
Last updated April 27 2020 at 11:29 PM

4615 East Jones Avenue

4615 East Jones Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4615 East Jones Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85040

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
wow! cute, clean and cozy phoenix split level 3/1 condo with all tile flooring, updated fresh paint, full kitchen remodel with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, all bedrooms upstairs with large walk in closets, tranquil enclosed backyard with terrace, community pool, storage, off street parking, mountain views, near by schools, great location and more! visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com for additional pictures, video, rental lease terms and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4615 East Jones Avenue have any available units?
4615 East Jones Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4615 East Jones Avenue have?
Some of 4615 East Jones Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4615 East Jones Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4615 East Jones Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4615 East Jones Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4615 East Jones Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4615 East Jones Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4615 East Jones Avenue offers parking.
Does 4615 East Jones Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4615 East Jones Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4615 East Jones Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4615 East Jones Avenue has a pool.
Does 4615 East Jones Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4615 East Jones Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4615 East Jones Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4615 East Jones Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Best Cities for Families 2019
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Zazu Apartments
1502 East Osborn Road
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Lilly Garden
4903 W Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Paradise Palms Apartments
1517 E Colter St
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Element Deer Valley
19940 N 23rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
The Edge Apartments
15202 N 40th St
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Tides at North Phoenix
2222 W Beardsley Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Bayside Apartments
20245 N 32nd Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Northern Edge
2339 W Northern Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College