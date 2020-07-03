4615 East Jones Avenue

Amenities

wow! cute, clean and cozy phoenix split level 3/1 condo with all tile flooring, updated fresh paint, full kitchen remodel with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, all bedrooms upstairs with large walk in closets, tranquil enclosed backyard with terrace, community pool, storage, off street parking, mountain views, near by schools, great location and more! visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com for additional pictures, video, rental lease terms and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.