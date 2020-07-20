4607 North 12th Avenue - 03

Amenities
Small triplex ready for move in! Located on major cross streets of 15th ave and Camelback. Address 4607 N 12th ave Phx AZ
These spacious units have a front yard shared among the neighbors and each unit has a private backyard. Spacious living room, and master bedroom is also spacious. Kitchen has been refurbished, like new appliances, fresh paint, tile only (no carpet), ceiling fans. Appliances: Gas stove, and fridge are provided. There is a laundry room on site (coin operated), one assigned parking spot per unit
Water sewer and trash is included
Electric and Gas are not
avant garde is an equal housing opportunity provider