All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4607 North 12th Avenue - 03.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4607 North 12th Avenue - 03
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4607 North 12th Avenue - 03

4607 N 12th St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4607 N 12th St, Phoenix, AZ 85014

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Small triplex ready for move in! Located on major cross streets of 15th ave and Camelback. Address 4607 N 12th ave Phx AZ

These spacious units have a front yard shared among the neighbors and each unit has a private backyard. Spacious living room, and master bedroom is also spacious. Kitchen has been refurbished, like new appliances, fresh paint, tile only (no carpet), ceiling fans. Appliances: Gas stove, and fridge are provided. There is a laundry room on site (coin operated), one assigned parking spot per unit

Water sewer and trash is included
Electric and Gas are not

avant garde is an equal housing opportunity provider

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4607 North 12th Avenue - 03 have any available units?
4607 North 12th Avenue - 03 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4607 North 12th Avenue - 03 have?
Some of 4607 North 12th Avenue - 03's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4607 North 12th Avenue - 03 currently offering any rent specials?
4607 North 12th Avenue - 03 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4607 North 12th Avenue - 03 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4607 North 12th Avenue - 03 is pet friendly.
Does 4607 North 12th Avenue - 03 offer parking?
Yes, 4607 North 12th Avenue - 03 offers parking.
Does 4607 North 12th Avenue - 03 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4607 North 12th Avenue - 03 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4607 North 12th Avenue - 03 have a pool?
No, 4607 North 12th Avenue - 03 does not have a pool.
Does 4607 North 12th Avenue - 03 have accessible units?
No, 4607 North 12th Avenue - 03 does not have accessible units.
Does 4607 North 12th Avenue - 03 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4607 North 12th Avenue - 03 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Allegro
4411 E Chandler Blvd
Phoenix, AZ 85048
Alanza Place Apartment Homes
1121 N 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Liv North Valley
31113 N North Valley Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Connect on Union
2311 E Union Hills Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85024
Tides at North Phoenix
2222 W Beardsley Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Glenrosa Park
4337 N 53rd Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85031
Alta North Central
777 East Stella Lane
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Santa Rosa
3425 E Chandler Blvd
Phoenix, AZ 85048

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Pet Friendly Places
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeCentral Avenue CorridorMountain Park Ranch
Downtown PhoenixArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College