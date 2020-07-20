4607 North 12th Avenue - 03

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly carport recently renovated air conditioning

Small triplex ready for move in! Located on major cross streets of 15th ave and Camelback. Address 4607 N 12th ave Phx AZ



These spacious units have a front yard shared among the neighbors and each unit has a private backyard. Spacious living room, and master bedroom is also spacious. Kitchen has been refurbished, like new appliances, fresh paint, tile only (no carpet), ceiling fans. Appliances: Gas stove, and fridge are provided. There is a laundry room on site (coin operated), one assigned parking spot per unit



Water sewer and trash is included

Electric and Gas are not



