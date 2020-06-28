4604 E SOUTHGATE Avenue

Amenities

Great 3 bedroom 1.5 bath condo with a great floor plan. Kitchen offers plenty of cabinetry and all appliances are included. Half bathroom conveniently located downstairs. Upstairs you have full bathroom and bedrooms. Home also has back patio with shed for extra storage. This home is clean and ready to move in!