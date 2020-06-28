Great 3 bedroom 1.5 bath condo with a great floor plan. Kitchen offers plenty of cabinetry and all appliances are included. Half bathroom conveniently located downstairs. Upstairs you have full bathroom and bedrooms. Home also has back patio with shed for extra storage. This home is clean and ready to move in!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4604 E SOUTHGATE Avenue have any available units?
4604 E SOUTHGATE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4604 E SOUTHGATE Avenue have?
Some of 4604 E SOUTHGATE Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, fireplace, and extra storage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4604 E SOUTHGATE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4604 E SOUTHGATE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.