Phoenix, AZ
4604 E SOUTHGATE Avenue
Last updated October 23 2019 at 7:20 AM

4604 E SOUTHGATE Avenue

4604 East Southgate Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4604 East Southgate Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85040

Amenities

patio / balcony
fireplace
extra storage
oven
refrigerator
Great 3 bedroom 1.5 bath condo with a great floor plan. Kitchen offers plenty of cabinetry and all appliances are included. Half bathroom conveniently located downstairs. Upstairs you have full bathroom and bedrooms. Home also has back patio with shed for extra storage. This home is clean and ready to move in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4604 E SOUTHGATE Avenue have any available units?
4604 E SOUTHGATE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4604 E SOUTHGATE Avenue have?
Some of 4604 E SOUTHGATE Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, fireplace, and extra storage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4604 E SOUTHGATE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4604 E SOUTHGATE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4604 E SOUTHGATE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4604 E SOUTHGATE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4604 E SOUTHGATE Avenue offer parking?
No, 4604 E SOUTHGATE Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4604 E SOUTHGATE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4604 E SOUTHGATE Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4604 E SOUTHGATE Avenue have a pool?
No, 4604 E SOUTHGATE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4604 E SOUTHGATE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4604 E SOUTHGATE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4604 E SOUTHGATE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4604 E SOUTHGATE Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
