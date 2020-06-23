All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4542 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4542 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4542 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road

4542 East Mountain View Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4542 East Mountain View Road, Phoenix, AZ 85028
Rancho Alta Vida

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Come see this BEAUTIFUL rental property in a PRIME Phoenix location!! Very close to freeways, shopping centers and restaurants. This remodeled mid-century modern home is completed with 4 bedrooms/2.5 baths and a 3 car garage. It even has custom 2-toned hardwood floors, a stone fireplace, a gourmet kitchen with stainless steel Viking appliances, caesarstone countertops, custom cabinetry, and a glass backsplash. You are going to love living here. Just imagine waking up everyday to the sight of mountain preserves. It is truly a home you won't want to miss!! It is vacant and ready to see! Call Agent for showing today!(the rental is UNFURNISHED...pictures to show what it would look like if it were furnished)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4542 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road have any available units?
4542 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4542 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road have?
Some of 4542 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4542 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road currently offering any rent specials?
4542 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4542 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road pet-friendly?
No, 4542 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4542 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road offer parking?
Yes, 4542 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road does offer parking.
Does 4542 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4542 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4542 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road have a pool?
No, 4542 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road does not have a pool.
Does 4542 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road have accessible units?
No, 4542 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4542 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4542 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Morgan Park
8902 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Hidden Cove
2001 W Union Hills Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85027
The Thomas at Midtown
200 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85012
The Cortina
11 E Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Vertu
1212 E Bethany Home Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85014
The Urban
3601 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
The Angela
2727 East Camelback Road
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Grove Deer Valley
15645 N 35th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College