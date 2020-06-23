4542 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Come see this BEAUTIFUL rental property in a PRIME Phoenix location!! Very close to freeways, shopping centers and restaurants. This remodeled mid-century modern home is completed with 4 bedrooms/2.5 baths and a 3 car garage. It even has custom 2-toned hardwood floors, a stone fireplace, a gourmet kitchen with stainless steel Viking appliances, caesarstone countertops, custom cabinetry, and a glass backsplash. You are going to love living here. Just imagine waking up everyday to the sight of mountain preserves. It is truly a home you won't want to miss!! It is vacant and ready to see! Call Agent for showing today!(the rental is UNFURNISHED...pictures to show what it would look like if it were furnished)