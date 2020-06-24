4517 E Thistle Landing dr

Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/79a8704029 ----
Beautiful and remodeled- with new kitchen and bathroom cabinets and countertops. This four bed, two bathroom house in Ahwatukee is ready to move in. This house has a spacious kitchen with lots of cabinets and an island and granite countertops. There is also a separate family room. The garage is oversized and has lots of room for storage.
The backyard has low maintenance gravel and a big back patio and is very private.
we are seeking a 12 month lease or longer to a qualified tenant. No HOA here!
no pets allowed
Total move in costs
$ 1750 per month rent
$1750 deposits
$ 45 per adult application fee
$ 100 administrative fee
tenant responsible for lanscape and any pest control desired.