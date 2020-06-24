All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 22 2019 at 5:25 AM

4517 E Thistle Landing dr

4517 East Thistle Landing Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4517 East Thistle Landing Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85044

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/79a8704029 ----
Beautiful and remodeled- with new kitchen and bathroom cabinets and countertops. This four bed, two bathroom house in Ahwatukee is ready to move in. This house has a spacious kitchen with lots of cabinets and an island and granite countertops. There is also a separate family room. The garage is oversized and has lots of room for storage.
The backyard has low maintenance gravel and a big back patio and is very private.
we are seeking a 12 month lease or longer to a qualified tenant. No HOA here!

no pets allowed

Total move in costs
$ 1750 per month rent
$1750 deposits
$ 45 per adult application fee
$ 100 administrative fee
tenant responsible for lanscape and any pest control desired.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4517 E Thistle Landing dr have any available units?
4517 E Thistle Landing dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4517 E Thistle Landing dr have?
Some of 4517 E Thistle Landing dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4517 E Thistle Landing dr currently offering any rent specials?
4517 E Thistle Landing dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4517 E Thistle Landing dr pet-friendly?
No, 4517 E Thistle Landing dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4517 E Thistle Landing dr offer parking?
Yes, 4517 E Thistle Landing dr offers parking.
Does 4517 E Thistle Landing dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4517 E Thistle Landing dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4517 E Thistle Landing dr have a pool?
No, 4517 E Thistle Landing dr does not have a pool.
Does 4517 E Thistle Landing dr have accessible units?
No, 4517 E Thistle Landing dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4517 E Thistle Landing dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4517 E Thistle Landing dr does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
