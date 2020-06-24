4517 E Thistle Landing dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities garage

Beautiful and remodeled- with new kitchen and bathroom cabinets and countertops. This four bed, two bathroom house in Ahwatukee is ready to move in. This house has a spacious kitchen with lots of cabinets and an island and granite countertops. There is also a separate family room. The garage is oversized and has lots of room for storage.

The backyard has low maintenance gravel and a big back patio and is very private.

we are seeking a 12 month lease or longer to a qualified tenant. No HOA here!



no pets allowed



Total move in costs

$ 1750 per month rent

$1750 deposits

$ 45 per adult application fee

$ 100 administrative fee

tenant responsible for lanscape and any pest control desired.