Last updated February 25 2020 at 6:21 PM

4502 East Amberwood Drive

4502 East Amberwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4502 East Amberwood Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85048

Amenities

pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
3 bedroom 2 bath home in Ahwatukee. Located across the street from the pool and park in the gated community of Pecos North. HOA maintains the front yard, community has pool and spa. $125 admin fee, Rent $1574, TAXES & STP FEE, $1824 Security deposit, $19.50 air filter service. NO PETS, NO WASHER OR DRYER

GATE CODE #9999

***INQUIRE BEFORE APPLYING FOR STATUS OF PROPERTY AND OR ANY PENDING APPLICATIONS. Air filter service 19.50 per month. No evictions, no felonies in the last 5 years, no open bankruptcies, 550 or higher credit score, and 3 times rent to income. ANY PERSONS 18 YEARS OR OLDER MUST APPLY AND PAY APPLICATION FEE. All applications are FIRST COME, FIRST SERVE. Proof of income and application MUST be submitted in 48 hours. Application fees are NONREFUNDABLE. Send proof of income or pay stubs to renttps@gmail.com All properties will be marketed until $200.00, NONREFUNDABLE, holding deposit is paid, as well as a SIGNED LEASE. $200.00 holding fee will be applied towards security deposit. HOLDING DEPOSIT IS ONLY VALID FOR 30 DAYS.***

Smoking: No

Lease Terms: 12 Months

Deposits: $1,824.00
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4502 East Amberwood Drive have any available units?
4502 East Amberwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 4502 East Amberwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4502 East Amberwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4502 East Amberwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4502 East Amberwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4502 East Amberwood Drive offer parking?
No, 4502 East Amberwood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4502 East Amberwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4502 East Amberwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4502 East Amberwood Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4502 East Amberwood Drive has a pool.
Does 4502 East Amberwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 4502 East Amberwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4502 East Amberwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4502 East Amberwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4502 East Amberwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4502 East Amberwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

