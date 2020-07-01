4502 East Amberwood Drive

Amenities

3 bedroom 2 bath home in Ahwatukee. Located across the street from the pool and park in the gated community of Pecos North. HOA maintains the front yard, community has pool and spa. $125 admin fee, Rent $1574, TAXES & STP FEE, $1824 Security deposit, $19.50 air filter service. NO PETS, NO WASHER OR DRYER



GATE CODE #9999



***INQUIRE BEFORE APPLYING FOR STATUS OF PROPERTY AND OR ANY PENDING APPLICATIONS. Air filter service 19.50 per month. No evictions, no felonies in the last 5 years, no open bankruptcies, 550 or higher credit score, and 3 times rent to income. ANY PERSONS 18 YEARS OR OLDER MUST APPLY AND PAY APPLICATION FEE. All applications are FIRST COME, FIRST SERVE. Proof of income and application MUST be submitted in 48 hours. Application fees are NONREFUNDABLE. Send proof of income or pay stubs to renttps@gmail.com All properties will be marketed until $200.00, NONREFUNDABLE, holding deposit is paid, as well as a SIGNED LEASE. $200.00 holding fee will be applied towards security deposit. HOLDING DEPOSIT IS ONLY VALID FOR 30 DAYS.***



Smoking: No



Lease Terms: 12 Months



Deposits: $1,824.00

