Last updated April 14 2020 at 11:56 PM

4446 E CAMELBACK Road

4446 E Camelback Rd · No Longer Available
Location

4446 E Camelback Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85018

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
tennis court
This private condo is ideally located w/in a 24-hr gate-guarded community. Enjoy being only steps to all the amenities Arcadia has to offer: Camelback Village Racquet & Health Club, AJ's Grocer, The Henry, Steak 44 & many more. Dining, exercise, entertainment-all just outside your front door. This home has been remodeled from top to bottom. Enter into the charming atrium to see this beautiful home w Brazilian Walnut flooring, open kitchen lined w Walker Zanger tile & custom-built cabinets. Downstairs Mstr BR w fireplace, Mstr BA w dual sinks, separate vanity counter & gorgeous walk-in shower w dual heads. Glass staircase leads you upstairs to a spacious loft w private deck unique to this home, 2nd BR & full BA. Two community tennis courts & pools complete this wonderful community!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4446 E CAMELBACK Road have any available units?
4446 E CAMELBACK Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4446 E CAMELBACK Road have?
Some of 4446 E CAMELBACK Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4446 E CAMELBACK Road currently offering any rent specials?
4446 E CAMELBACK Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4446 E CAMELBACK Road pet-friendly?
No, 4446 E CAMELBACK Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4446 E CAMELBACK Road offer parking?
Yes, 4446 E CAMELBACK Road offers parking.
Does 4446 E CAMELBACK Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4446 E CAMELBACK Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4446 E CAMELBACK Road have a pool?
Yes, 4446 E CAMELBACK Road has a pool.
Does 4446 E CAMELBACK Road have accessible units?
No, 4446 E CAMELBACK Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4446 E CAMELBACK Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4446 E CAMELBACK Road has units with dishwashers.

