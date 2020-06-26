All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated August 27 2019 at 6:06 PM

4431 East La Puente Avenue

Location

4431 East La Puente Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85044
Desert Foothills Estates

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*** 3D Tour Link ***

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=KGsNSb5p47h

Beautiful Home Located Close to Amenities - Walking Distance to South Mountain Hiking, Shopping, Restaurants, Groceries and Parks. Fireplace in great room with arched windows on each side. Tile entry.

Close to 1-10 freeway & Ahwatukee Near Elliot and I-10. No HOA. Landscape included.

Call Paul Santos @ (480) 568-2666 or email Paul@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:
Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,350, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,687.50, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4431 East La Puente Avenue have any available units?
4431 East La Puente Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 4431 East La Puente Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4431 East La Puente Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4431 East La Puente Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4431 East La Puente Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4431 East La Puente Avenue offer parking?
No, 4431 East La Puente Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4431 East La Puente Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4431 East La Puente Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4431 East La Puente Avenue have a pool?
No, 4431 East La Puente Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4431 East La Puente Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4431 East La Puente Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4431 East La Puente Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4431 East La Puente Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4431 East La Puente Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4431 East La Puente Avenue has units with air conditioning.
