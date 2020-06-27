All apartments in Phoenix
4410 W Carson Road

4410 West Carson Road · No Longer Available
Location

4410 West Carson Road, Phoenix, AZ 85339

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Huge soaking tub and double sinks in the master bath! Walk in closet with this 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage house with a great room floor plan with over 1500 sq ft of space! NEW carpet in the living and master, fresh paint throughout and tile elsewhere. A great North/South lot by the greenbelt in the back and on the side. Play area across the street. Elevated lot with only one neighbor. Bike and walking paths in community. Covered patio, nice backyard that is low maintenance. Refrigerator in garage is as-is. Washer and dryer hookups only in separate laundry room inside the house. Bring your appliances! CLEAN and MOVE IN READY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4410 W Carson Road have any available units?
4410 W Carson Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4410 W Carson Road have?
Some of 4410 W Carson Road's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4410 W Carson Road currently offering any rent specials?
4410 W Carson Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4410 W Carson Road pet-friendly?
No, 4410 W Carson Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4410 W Carson Road offer parking?
Yes, 4410 W Carson Road offers parking.
Does 4410 W Carson Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4410 W Carson Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4410 W Carson Road have a pool?
No, 4410 W Carson Road does not have a pool.
Does 4410 W Carson Road have accessible units?
No, 4410 W Carson Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4410 W Carson Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4410 W Carson Road has units with dishwashers.
