4410 W Carson Road

Huge soaking tub and double sinks in the master bath! Walk in closet with this 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage house with a great room floor plan with over 1500 sq ft of space! NEW carpet in the living and master, fresh paint throughout and tile elsewhere. A great North/South lot by the greenbelt in the back and on the side. Play area across the street. Elevated lot with only one neighbor. Bike and walking paths in community. Covered patio, nice backyard that is low maintenance. Refrigerator in garage is as-is. Washer and dryer hookups only in separate laundry room inside the house. Bring your appliances! CLEAN and MOVE IN READY!