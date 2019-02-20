All apartments in Phoenix
4366 East Rosemonte Drive

4366 East Rosemonte Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4366 East Rosemonte Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85050

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
basketball court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
SOLAR PANELS CHARGE PER MONTH $70

***3D TOUR***

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=ekHizJzQYcP

Gorgeous home in the heart of resort-like Tatum Village gated community. Enter to amazing great room with stunning wood floors and custom two-toned paint. Upgraded kitchen overlooks the entire first level and allows for plenty of family time while preparing meals. Nice sized bedrooms throughout the entire home. Just a few steps from pool, ramadas, basketball court and green belts. Excellent central location, close to 101 and 51 freeways, Desert Ridge, PV Mall and Kierland are just a short drive away.
NO CATS
Call Karen Heimbach @ (480) 568-2666 or email Karen@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:
Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4366 East Rosemonte Drive have any available units?
4366 East Rosemonte Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4366 East Rosemonte Drive have?
Some of 4366 East Rosemonte Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4366 East Rosemonte Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4366 East Rosemonte Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4366 East Rosemonte Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4366 East Rosemonte Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4366 East Rosemonte Drive offer parking?
No, 4366 East Rosemonte Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4366 East Rosemonte Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4366 East Rosemonte Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4366 East Rosemonte Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4366 East Rosemonte Drive has a pool.
Does 4366 East Rosemonte Drive have accessible units?
No, 4366 East Rosemonte Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4366 East Rosemonte Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4366 East Rosemonte Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
