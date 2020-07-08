All apartments in Phoenix
4352 E VILLA MARIA Drive
Last updated May 20 2020 at 11:12 PM

4352 E VILLA MARIA Drive

4352 East Villa Maria Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4352 East Villa Maria Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Move in Ready!!! This Single Level, 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home Sits on a large Lot with RV gate and No HOA . Recently Updated Kitchen with Granite Countertops and all Appliances including Refrigerator, Range, Dishwasher & Microwave. Laminate Flooring Installed throughout with Tile in the Baths and laundry Room. Updated Bath Vanities with Granite Tops * All New Dual Pane Windows with Window Covers and Ceiling Fans Throughout. Conveniently Located in a Quiet Northeast Phoenix Neighborhood and Just Minutes from Paradise Valley Community College, Desert Ridge Market Place and Easy Freeway Access to the Loop 101 & SR51(Lessor approval for pets with an additional fee per month)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4352 E VILLA MARIA Drive have any available units?
4352 E VILLA MARIA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4352 E VILLA MARIA Drive have?
Some of 4352 E VILLA MARIA Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4352 E VILLA MARIA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4352 E VILLA MARIA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4352 E VILLA MARIA Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4352 E VILLA MARIA Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4352 E VILLA MARIA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4352 E VILLA MARIA Drive offers parking.
Does 4352 E VILLA MARIA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4352 E VILLA MARIA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4352 E VILLA MARIA Drive have a pool?
No, 4352 E VILLA MARIA Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4352 E VILLA MARIA Drive have accessible units?
No, 4352 E VILLA MARIA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4352 E VILLA MARIA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4352 E VILLA MARIA Drive has units with dishwashers.

