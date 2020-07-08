4352 E VILLA MARIA Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Move in Ready!!! This Single Level, 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home Sits on a large Lot with RV gate and No HOA . Recently Updated Kitchen with Granite Countertops and all Appliances including Refrigerator, Range, Dishwasher & Microwave. Laminate Flooring Installed throughout with Tile in the Baths and laundry Room. Updated Bath Vanities with Granite Tops * All New Dual Pane Windows with Window Covers and Ceiling Fans Throughout. Conveniently Located in a Quiet Northeast Phoenix Neighborhood and Just Minutes from Paradise Valley Community College, Desert Ridge Market Place and Easy Freeway Access to the Loop 101 & SR51(Lessor approval for pets with an additional fee per month)