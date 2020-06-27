4337 W. Judson Dr.

Amenities

walk in closets

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities

Beautiful Anthem property is in perfect condition with fresh custom paint & laminate flooring throughout. Tons of space inside with separate living & family rooms & 5 bedrooms including 1 bed and bath downstairs. Large master suite with walk-in closet & private bathroom featuring double sinks & separate tub/shower. Private backyard has plenty of shade. Ready for immediate move in! NO PETS PLEASE.

Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com.com



Call or text Leasing for details 602-672-1787

$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.