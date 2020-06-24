4237 N 3RD Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Beautifully updated home in the heart of Central Phoenix ready for move in!!! This home has all your needs with 2 bedrooms, 1 bath and den, upgraded kitchen features such as double ovens, quartz counters, glass-tile back-splash, water filtration system, stainless steel appliances AND a washer and dryer. Bathroom features a vessel sink, glass shower enclosure and travertine walls. Tile throughout, ceiling fans, plenty of cabinet/storage space, large covered patio and storage shed. Minutes from the light rail, entertaining, dining, hospitals, highways and Indian Steel Park. Come view today. You won't be disappointed.