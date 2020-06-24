All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 21 2019

4237 N 3RD Avenue

4237 North 3rd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4237 North 3rd Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85013
Central Avenue Corridor

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautifully updated home in the heart of Central Phoenix ready for move in!!! This home has all your needs with 2 bedrooms, 1 bath and den, upgraded kitchen features such as double ovens, quartz counters, glass-tile back-splash, water filtration system, stainless steel appliances AND a washer and dryer. Bathroom features a vessel sink, glass shower enclosure and travertine walls. Tile throughout, ceiling fans, plenty of cabinet/storage space, large covered patio and storage shed. Minutes from the light rail, entertaining, dining, hospitals, highways and Indian Steel Park. Come view today. You won't be disappointed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4237 N 3RD Avenue have any available units?
4237 N 3RD Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4237 N 3RD Avenue have?
Some of 4237 N 3RD Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4237 N 3RD Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4237 N 3RD Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4237 N 3RD Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4237 N 3RD Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4237 N 3RD Avenue offer parking?
No, 4237 N 3RD Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4237 N 3RD Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4237 N 3RD Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4237 N 3RD Avenue have a pool?
No, 4237 N 3RD Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4237 N 3RD Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4237 N 3RD Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4237 N 3RD Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4237 N 3RD Avenue has units with dishwashers.
