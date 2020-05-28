4226 N 22nd Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

No Application Fees! Fully remodeled 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom Phoenix townhouse in Paradise schools. This home features tile flooring throughout, neutral paint, upgraded window blinds and ceiling fans in each room. Large living room with fireplace, vaulted ceilings and French doors to the backyard patio. Kitchen features granite counter tops, upgraded cabinets, ceramic top range, dishwasher, stove top microwave and refrigerator. Separate dining area with lots of natural light and overlooking backyard. Master suite includes double closet, access to the backyard and private bath with double sinks. Washing machine and dryer included. Two car garage for parking and storage.