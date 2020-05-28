All apartments in Phoenix
Phoenix, AZ
4226 N 22nd Street
4226 N 22nd Street

4226 North 22nd Street · No Longer Available
Phoenix
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

4226 North 22nd Street, Phoenix, AZ 85016
East Morningside

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
No Application Fees! Fully remodeled 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom Phoenix townhouse in Paradise schools. This home features tile flooring throughout, neutral paint, upgraded window blinds and ceiling fans in each room. Large living room with fireplace, vaulted ceilings and French doors to the backyard patio. Kitchen features granite counter tops, upgraded cabinets, ceramic top range, dishwasher, stove top microwave and refrigerator. Separate dining area with lots of natural light and overlooking backyard. Master suite includes double closet, access to the backyard and private bath with double sinks. Washing machine and dryer included. Two car garage for parking and storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4226 N 22nd Street have any available units?
4226 N 22nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4226 N 22nd Street have?
Some of 4226 N 22nd Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4226 N 22nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
4226 N 22nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4226 N 22nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 4226 N 22nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4226 N 22nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 4226 N 22nd Street offers parking.
Does 4226 N 22nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4226 N 22nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4226 N 22nd Street have a pool?
No, 4226 N 22nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 4226 N 22nd Street have accessible units?
No, 4226 N 22nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4226 N 22nd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4226 N 22nd Street has units with dishwashers.

