4223 West Oregon Avenue

Amenities

pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities stainless steel Property Amenities garage cats allowed dogs allowed

Bright and beautiful home with over 1300 sq ft, features 3 bedroom and 2 baths in a great central phoenix location. Gorgeous, unique tile through out the home for easy care and upkeep. Very functional kitchen, plenty of cabinets, stainless appliances and nice breakfast bar, overlooking eat in dining area with beautiful bay windows. 2 car garage and nice yard complete this home!



Call 480.351.3855 or visit www.zreteam.com for viewing and application process or call 480.267.6126. Zorion Real Estate & Management- Phoenix

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.