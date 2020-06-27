4215 E. Hamblin Dr.

Amenities
Beautifully Updated 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Desert Ridge Home!!! - This Beautifully Updated 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Desert Ridge Home has numerous updates. The open and spacious floor plan boasts tile flooring throughout with updated wood plank style tile flooring in the living room and kitchen. Both bathrooms have been updated. The hall bathroom has granite counter tops and the master bath with a beautiful new, travertine shower. The property has recently been painted and the spacious backyard with covered patio is an entertainer's delight! With minimal landscaping upkeep, the Desert Ridge lifestyle and easy access to AZ loop 101, this property is a real find and is just waiting for someone to call it home!
For more information, please call
Jay Vaidya 480-945-7755. To view more properties, please visit our website at
www.sagepropertiesaz.com
Sage Property Management & Sales
An Equal Housing Provider
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5018865)