4144 N 21st St Apt # 6

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly cable included

Unit Amenities air conditioning cable included dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

4144 N 21ST ST # 6 - 2BR2BA - Campbell/21st St - GREAT PHOENIX APARTMENT! GRANITE COUNTERS, WASHER/DRYER/REFRIGERATOR - WATER/TRASH AND BASIC CABLE INCLUDED IN LEASE PRICE! WILL NOT LAST LONG! - If you are looking for a home with an urban feel, close to the freeway & downtown Phoenix... look no further! This home is light & bright with vaulted ceilings, skylights & a large glass door that opens to your back patio where you can enjoy a morning cup of coffee or an evening glass of wine. There is a beautiful kitchen with maple cabinets, granite countertops & a garden window, such a nice update to this home. Easy to maintain with 16x16 neutral tile throughout, you can focus on relaxing after a long day rather than stressing about cleaning!! AND the great room with the fireplace makes this an enjoyable home for entertaining. *Water, trash and basic cable included*



Our Fee Structure:



Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



No Dogs Allowed



