All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4144 N 21st St Apt # 6.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4144 N 21st St Apt # 6
Last updated August 14 2019 at 9:25 AM

4144 N 21st St Apt # 6

4144 North 21st Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4144 North 21st Street, Phoenix, AZ 85016
East Morningside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
cable included
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
cable included
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4144 N 21ST ST # 6 - 2BR2BA - Campbell/21st St - GREAT PHOENIX APARTMENT! GRANITE COUNTERS, WASHER/DRYER/REFRIGERATOR - WATER/TRASH AND BASIC CABLE INCLUDED IN LEASE PRICE! WILL NOT LAST LONG! - If you are looking for a home with an urban feel, close to the freeway & downtown Phoenix... look no further! This home is light & bright with vaulted ceilings, skylights & a large glass door that opens to your back patio where you can enjoy a morning cup of coffee or an evening glass of wine. There is a beautiful kitchen with maple cabinets, granite countertops & a garden window, such a nice update to this home. Easy to maintain with 16x16 neutral tile throughout, you can focus on relaxing after a long day rather than stressing about cleaning!! AND the great room with the fireplace makes this an enjoyable home for entertaining. *Water, trash and basic cable included*

Call Janna Welch @ (480) 568-2666 or email janna@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4068455)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4144 N 21st St Apt # 6 have any available units?
4144 N 21st St Apt # 6 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4144 N 21st St Apt # 6 have?
Some of 4144 N 21st St Apt # 6's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4144 N 21st St Apt # 6 currently offering any rent specials?
4144 N 21st St Apt # 6 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4144 N 21st St Apt # 6 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4144 N 21st St Apt # 6 is pet friendly.
Does 4144 N 21st St Apt # 6 offer parking?
No, 4144 N 21st St Apt # 6 does not offer parking.
Does 4144 N 21st St Apt # 6 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4144 N 21st St Apt # 6 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4144 N 21st St Apt # 6 have a pool?
No, 4144 N 21st St Apt # 6 does not have a pool.
Does 4144 N 21st St Apt # 6 have accessible units?
No, 4144 N 21st St Apt # 6 does not have accessible units.
Does 4144 N 21st St Apt # 6 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4144 N 21st St Apt # 6 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Uptown 68
337 West Pasadena Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85013
The Montana Apartments
7611 S 36th St
Phoenix, AZ 85042
Mirador
1550 E Thunderbird Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Saratoga Ridge
1450 E Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85022
San Mateo Townhomes
4435 North Longview Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Sanctuary on 22nd
8530 N 22nd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Presidio North
17031 N 11th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
San Riva
2155 E Liberty Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85048

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College