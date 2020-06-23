All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4138 E MORROW Drive

4138 East Morrow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4138 East Morrow Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85050

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Available February 1st! Fully upgraded home with pool. This home is gorgeous. From the custom front door to the back patio, this home has it all! Kitchen with granite, stainless appliances, custom cabs and large breakfast bar overlooking large family room, formal living and dining room. Granite and stone in bathrooms, back yard is an oasis with a pool w/waterfall,covered pavered patio, BBQ and outdoor fireplace. Great Location near Desert Ridge and quick access to the 51 and 101. This will go fast.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4138 E MORROW Drive have any available units?
4138 E MORROW Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4138 E MORROW Drive have?
Some of 4138 E MORROW Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4138 E MORROW Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4138 E MORROW Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4138 E MORROW Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4138 E MORROW Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4138 E MORROW Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4138 E MORROW Drive does offer parking.
Does 4138 E MORROW Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4138 E MORROW Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4138 E MORROW Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4138 E MORROW Drive has a pool.
Does 4138 E MORROW Drive have accessible units?
No, 4138 E MORROW Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4138 E MORROW Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4138 E MORROW Drive has units with dishwashers.
