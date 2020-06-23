4138 E MORROW Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill

Available February 1st! Fully upgraded home with pool. This home is gorgeous. From the custom front door to the back patio, this home has it all! Kitchen with granite, stainless appliances, custom cabs and large breakfast bar overlooking large family room, formal living and dining room. Granite and stone in bathrooms, back yard is an oasis with a pool w/waterfall,covered pavered patio, BBQ and outdoor fireplace. Great Location near Desert Ridge and quick access to the 51 and 101. This will go fast.