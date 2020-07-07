4112 W Allen St

Amenities

Luxurious 3 bed, 2.5 bath home in the Montan Vista community in Laveen! Spacious open floorplan with NEW carpet and FRESH neutral paint throughout. Elegant kitchen with pantry and stainless appliances. Nice size master bedroom w/ spacious walk in closet and full bath with double sinks, seperate toilet room and seperate tub and shower. Deposits $1350 Refundable Security Deposit. $250.00 Non refundable service/admin fee. $40 application fee per 18+. Tax and 1% admin fee applies to base rent.