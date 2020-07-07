All apartments in Phoenix
4112 W Allen St
Last updated November 22 2019 at 8:35 AM

4112 W Allen St

4112 West Allen Street · No Longer Available
Location

4112 West Allen Street, Phoenix, AZ 85339
Montana Vista

Amenities

garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
carpet
Luxurious 3 bed, 2.5 bath home in the Montan Vista community in Laveen! Spacious open floorplan with NEW carpet and FRESH neutral paint throughout. Elegant kitchen with pantry and stainless appliances. Nice size master bedroom w/ spacious walk in closet and full bath with double sinks, seperate toilet room and seperate tub and shower. Deposits $1350 Refundable Security Deposit. $250.00 Non refundable service/admin fee. $40 application fee per 18+. Tax and 1% admin fee applies to base rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

