4111 E PHELPS Road

Amenities

Fully furnished home in a convenient location is available for 6 or 12 month rental! Perfect place to call home while exploring the options before buying or while waiting for your home to be built. Full of charm with a great room, gourmet kitchen, two dining areas, plus 4 bedrooms and 3 baths. The master boasts a king bed, an attached casita offers a queen, and there are two secondary bedrooms with a queen and 2 twins. This home is situated on a large lot with plenty of parking. The backyard offers a gazebo and spa. Easy freeway access to golf, shopping, dining and entertainment! Owner is open to shorter or longer term leases. Rates will be higher for shorter terms.