Phoenix, AZ
4111 E PHELPS Road
Last updated March 25 2020 at 10:57 AM

4111 E PHELPS Road

4111 East Phelps Road · No Longer Available
Location

4111 East Phelps Road, Phoenix, AZ 85032
Paradise Ranchitos

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
hot tub
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Fully furnished home in a convenient location is available for 6 or 12 month rental! Perfect place to call home while exploring the options before buying or while waiting for your home to be built. Full of charm with a great room, gourmet kitchen, two dining areas, plus 4 bedrooms and 3 baths. The master boasts a king bed, an attached casita offers a queen, and there are two secondary bedrooms with a queen and 2 twins. This home is situated on a large lot with plenty of parking. The backyard offers a gazebo and spa. Easy freeway access to golf, shopping, dining and entertainment! Owner is open to shorter or longer term leases. Rates will be higher for shorter terms.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4111 E PHELPS Road have any available units?
4111 E PHELPS Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4111 E PHELPS Road have?
Some of 4111 E PHELPS Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4111 E PHELPS Road currently offering any rent specials?
4111 E PHELPS Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4111 E PHELPS Road pet-friendly?
No, 4111 E PHELPS Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4111 E PHELPS Road offer parking?
Yes, 4111 E PHELPS Road offers parking.
Does 4111 E PHELPS Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4111 E PHELPS Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4111 E PHELPS Road have a pool?
No, 4111 E PHELPS Road does not have a pool.
Does 4111 E PHELPS Road have accessible units?
No, 4111 E PHELPS Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4111 E PHELPS Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4111 E PHELPS Road has units with dishwashers.
