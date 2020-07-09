4102 West Flower Street

Amenities

Darling 2 bedroom home in the heart of Phoenix, located at 43rd Ave/Thomas. Ready for Immediate Move In! Home is a corner lot and has 2 good sized bedrooms, 1 bathroom, a kitchen, an RV gate, and a work shop that has power. Covered patio and storage sheds included. Home is close to shopping, restaurants, warehouses, and has a quick commute to Grand Ave. No Pets. Section 8 Considered.



$60 non-refundable Application Fee per person over 18 years old. Administrative Fee of $125 due at move in. $250 refundable Cleaning Deposit. $849 refundable Security Deposit. Earnest Deposit is non-refundable when application is approved.



Preliminary Requirements can be viewed at -- https://www.rentarizona.info/rental-criteria/



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.