4102 West Flower Street
Last updated June 8 2020 at 10:50 PM

4102 West Flower Street

4102 West Flower Street · No Longer Available
Location

4102 West Flower Street, Phoenix, AZ 85019

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Darling 2 bedroom home in the heart of Phoenix, located at 43rd Ave/Thomas. Ready for Immediate Move In! Home is a corner lot and has 2 good sized bedrooms, 1 bathroom, a kitchen, an RV gate, and a work shop that has power. Covered patio and storage sheds included. Home is close to shopping, restaurants, warehouses, and has a quick commute to Grand Ave. No Pets. Section 8 Considered.

$60 non-refundable Application Fee per person over 18 years old. Administrative Fee of $125 due at move in. $250 refundable Cleaning Deposit. $849 refundable Security Deposit. Earnest Deposit is non-refundable when application is approved.

Preliminary Requirements can be viewed at -- https://www.rentarizona.info/rental-criteria/

Are you a LANDLORD looking for help with your rental property? Call us at (480) 382-9681 so we can assist you!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4102 West Flower Street have any available units?
4102 West Flower Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 4102 West Flower Street currently offering any rent specials?
4102 West Flower Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4102 West Flower Street pet-friendly?
No, 4102 West Flower Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4102 West Flower Street offer parking?
No, 4102 West Flower Street does not offer parking.
Does 4102 West Flower Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4102 West Flower Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4102 West Flower Street have a pool?
No, 4102 West Flower Street does not have a pool.
Does 4102 West Flower Street have accessible units?
No, 4102 West Flower Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4102 West Flower Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4102 West Flower Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4102 West Flower Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4102 West Flower Street does not have units with air conditioning.

