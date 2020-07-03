4020 W Buckskin Trail

Amenities

Location, Location, Location... Single Family Home with large grassy yard in Stetson Hills !!! Two tone paint inside and out, carpeting in all bedrooms Large diagonal porcelain tile in all public areas! Formal Living and Dining Room with separate desirable open concept Family Room with built in media niche. Stainless Steel Refrigerator, Stove, and Sink. Large master bedroom includes dual sinks, separate Tub and Shower combination including large walk in closet, 2 nice additional bedrooms. Handy inside laundry closet with Washer/Dryer. 2 Car Garage. Covered patio retreat overlooks large grassy back yard. Highly sought after safe community, walking distance to Elementary School, High School, Shopping, Worship, and mountain views too!

By Appointment 310-740-3939