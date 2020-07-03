All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:03 AM

4020 W Buckskin Trail

4020 West Buckhorn Trail · No Longer Available
Location

4020 West Buckhorn Trail, Phoenix, AZ 85083
Stetson Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Location, Location, Location... Single Family Home with large grassy yard in Stetson Hills !!! Two tone paint inside and out, carpeting in all bedrooms Large diagonal porcelain tile in all public areas! Formal Living and Dining Room with separate desirable open concept Family Room with built in media niche. Stainless Steel Refrigerator, Stove, and Sink. Large master bedroom includes dual sinks, separate Tub and Shower combination including large walk in closet, 2 nice additional bedrooms. Handy inside laundry closet with Washer/Dryer. 2 Car Garage. Covered patio retreat overlooks large grassy back yard. Highly sought after safe community, walking distance to Elementary School, High School, Shopping, Worship, and mountain views too!
By Appointment 310-740-3939

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4020 W Buckskin Trail have any available units?
4020 W Buckskin Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4020 W Buckskin Trail have?
Some of 4020 W Buckskin Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4020 W Buckskin Trail currently offering any rent specials?
4020 W Buckskin Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4020 W Buckskin Trail pet-friendly?
No, 4020 W Buckskin Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4020 W Buckskin Trail offer parking?
Yes, 4020 W Buckskin Trail offers parking.
Does 4020 W Buckskin Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4020 W Buckskin Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4020 W Buckskin Trail have a pool?
No, 4020 W Buckskin Trail does not have a pool.
Does 4020 W Buckskin Trail have accessible units?
No, 4020 W Buckskin Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 4020 W Buckskin Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4020 W Buckskin Trail has units with dishwashers.

