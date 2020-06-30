4005 W. Palmaire Dr.

Amenities

pet friendly carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful home on huge lot!! 3 spacious bedrooms and an enclosed AZ room. Over-sized tile flooring, custom paint and new carpet. 2 Pets Maximum with applicable pet deposits. Enjoy your private backyard with plenty of grass!

Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com



Call or text for details 602-672-1787.

$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a one time $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.