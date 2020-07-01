4005 E ELM Street

Amenities

Classic Arcadia ranch home in the amazing Hacienda Granada neighborhood! Coveted Hopi and Arcadia schools. N/S facing, 2554 sq ft 4/2. Includes pool and gardening service. Newer roof, A/C's, pool and dual pane windows. Some interior updating. This charming home is sitting on a irrigated corner lot and almost 1/2 acre. Generous sized rooms, brick fireplace, RV gate & NO HOA. Near Kachina Park, Arizona Canal Trail and near many restaurants and shops at Arcadia Towne Center, Acadia Gateway, Biltmore Shops, Scottsdale Fashion Square, Sky Harbor and much more. Price reduced and motivated seller will consider all offers. Landlord will consider a lease option. Also for sale MLS #5917419. Landlord will live in guest house and use 4th carport.