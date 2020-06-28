4002 W Frier Dr

Amenities

5 BED +BONUS ROOM 2 BATH 2 CAR GARAGE $1500MO 1Y - Property Id: 156520



Looking for MORE space? This HOME IS 2330 SF W/5 Beds, 2 Baths, Build On Addition= Bonus Rm, 2 car garage. NEW Carpet in Master Bed. Tile everywhere else. FRESH interior paint. Low Maintenance Yards, has Refrigerator, Dishwasher. W/D Hookups. QUALIFICATIONS: No Evictions. No Section 8 or Vouchers. Must have Great Rental and Work History for a minimum of 2 years. Anyone 18 and up living in the home must apply $45 /person app fee is non-refundable. Rent is 1500/mo. Security Deposit $750 Due at lease sign AFTER app(s) approved. Please be advised all pets are subject to owner's approval. Home does not have a pet door. $250/pet Deposit is NON-Refundable Due Before Move-In.

1st and Last Months rent +Security Deposit= $3750 if pets then add the fee. MUST schedule showing before applying. I will NOT accept applications without showing home. Call or Text 60TWO.750.TWO34TWO to schedule an appointment to see home.

Thanks!

Leah REALTOR employed by Cayenne Investments LLC

