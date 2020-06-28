All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated October 12 2019 at 11:13 AM

4002 W Frier Dr

4002 West Frier Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4002 West Frier Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85051

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
5 BED +BONUS ROOM 2 BATH 2 CAR GARAGE $1500MO 1Y - Property Id: 156520

Looking for MORE space? This HOME IS 2330 SF W/5 Beds, 2 Baths, Build On Addition= Bonus Rm, 2 car garage. NEW Carpet in Master Bed. Tile everywhere else. FRESH interior paint. Low Maintenance Yards, has Refrigerator, Dishwasher. W/D Hookups. QUALIFICATIONS: No Evictions. No Section 8 or Vouchers. Must have Great Rental and Work History for a minimum of 2 years. Anyone 18 and up living in the home must apply $45 /person app fee is non-refundable. Rent is 1500/mo. Security Deposit $750 Due at lease sign AFTER app(s) approved. Please be advised all pets are subject to owner's approval. Home does not have a pet door. $250/pet Deposit is NON-Refundable Due Before Move-In.
1st and Last Months rent +Security Deposit= $3750 if pets then add the fee. MUST schedule showing before applying. I will NOT accept applications without showing home. Call or Text 60TWO.750.TWO34TWO to schedule an appointment to see home.
Thanks!
Leah REALTOR employed by Cayenne Investments LLC
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/156520p
Property Id 156520

(RLNE5164950)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4002 W Frier Dr have any available units?
4002 W Frier Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4002 W Frier Dr have?
Some of 4002 W Frier Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4002 W Frier Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4002 W Frier Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4002 W Frier Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4002 W Frier Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4002 W Frier Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4002 W Frier Dr offers parking.
Does 4002 W Frier Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4002 W Frier Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4002 W Frier Dr have a pool?
No, 4002 W Frier Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4002 W Frier Dr have accessible units?
No, 4002 W Frier Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4002 W Frier Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4002 W Frier Dr has units with dishwashers.
