3960 E EXPEDITION Way

Leased until 2019. Luxury home in the Village of Aviano. Built by Toll Brothers, this home has an amazing, split floor plan with separate entrance casita. 5 Large bedrooms and 5 bathrooms are sure to provide enough space for family and guests. Grand entrance that leads into the formal entertaining room, and kitchen/great room. Master quarters are split to the west of the home, and the guest quarters to the east. Out back, you'll have tons of shade under the massive, covered patio. Cool off in the pebble tech pool, or heat up in the heated spa! Back to the front where you'll find split garages 3 large bays. Aviano has multiple parks, walking trails, and the location is second to none! Shopping, dining, entertainment is all within walking distance. Welcome home!