Last updated May 31 2019 at 10:06 AM

3960 E EXPEDITION Way

3960 East Expedition Way · No Longer Available
Location

3960 East Expedition Way, Phoenix, AZ 85050
Village at Aviano

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
Leased until 2019. Luxury home in the Village of Aviano. Built by Toll Brothers, this home has an amazing, split floor plan with separate entrance casita. 5 Large bedrooms and 5 bathrooms are sure to provide enough space for family and guests. Grand entrance that leads into the formal entertaining room, and kitchen/great room. Master quarters are split to the west of the home, and the guest quarters to the east. Out back, you'll have tons of shade under the massive, covered patio. Cool off in the pebble tech pool, or heat up in the heated spa! Back to the front where you'll find split garages 3 large bays. Aviano has multiple parks, walking trails, and the location is second to none! Shopping, dining, entertainment is all within walking distance. Welcome home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3960 E EXPEDITION Way have any available units?
3960 E EXPEDITION Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3960 E EXPEDITION Way have?
Some of 3960 E EXPEDITION Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3960 E EXPEDITION Way currently offering any rent specials?
3960 E EXPEDITION Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3960 E EXPEDITION Way pet-friendly?
No, 3960 E EXPEDITION Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3960 E EXPEDITION Way offer parking?
Yes, 3960 E EXPEDITION Way offers parking.
Does 3960 E EXPEDITION Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3960 E EXPEDITION Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3960 E EXPEDITION Way have a pool?
Yes, 3960 E EXPEDITION Way has a pool.
Does 3960 E EXPEDITION Way have accessible units?
No, 3960 E EXPEDITION Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3960 E EXPEDITION Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3960 E EXPEDITION Way has units with dishwashers.
