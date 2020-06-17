3940 E MELINDA Drive

Amenities

Property will be unfurnished! Very Nice 2 bedroom 2.5 bath home with pavered driveway and an epoxied two car garage! Property has a great-room floor plan perfect for entertaining your guest! Beautiful kitchen includes Cherry cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops with kitchen island! Kitchen also features canned lighting, fridge with ice/water and updated trim on cabinetry! Bedrooms have plenty of room plus walk in closets! Master bedroom has a dual sink vanity with updated lighting! Beautifully vertically layed tile in all the right places! The back patio is private with furniture, grill and plenty of seating for guest! This property gets better with a community pool, clubhouse and more!