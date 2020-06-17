All apartments in Phoenix
3940 E MELINDA Drive

3940 East Melinda Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3940 East Melinda Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85050
Desert Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Property will be unfurnished! Very Nice 2 bedroom 2.5 bath home with pavered driveway and an epoxied two car garage! Property has a great-room floor plan perfect for entertaining your guest! Beautiful kitchen includes Cherry cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops with kitchen island! Kitchen also features canned lighting, fridge with ice/water and updated trim on cabinetry! Bedrooms have plenty of room plus walk in closets! Master bedroom has a dual sink vanity with updated lighting! Beautifully vertically layed tile in all the right places! The back patio is private with furniture, grill and plenty of seating for guest! This property gets better with a community pool, clubhouse and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3940 E MELINDA Drive have any available units?
3940 E MELINDA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3940 E MELINDA Drive have?
Some of 3940 E MELINDA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher.
Is 3940 E MELINDA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3940 E MELINDA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3940 E MELINDA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3940 E MELINDA Drive is not pet friendly.
Does 3940 E MELINDA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3940 E MELINDA Drive offers parking.
Does 3940 E MELINDA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3940 E MELINDA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3940 E MELINDA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3940 E MELINDA Drive has a pool.
Does 3940 E MELINDA Drive have accessible units?
No, 3940 E MELINDA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3940 E MELINDA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3940 E MELINDA Drive has units with dishwashers.
