Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

UPDATE: LEASE ACCEPTED. Changing to Pend as soon as deposit arrives this afternoon. TY! Home with a heart & great location! This spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath+ Den, rests easy on a quiet street near PV Community College. ONE LEVEL LIVING! All appliances included. Carpeting, paint, landscaping all done in late 2019. Non smoking home. Pets are welcome -lessor approved, Beautiful location for walking dogs, running, or just enjoying the outdoor AZ weather. Extremely close to the 51 in 85050.