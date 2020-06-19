3833 N. 60th Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities fire pit pool bbq/grill

Arcadia Beckons From This Fabulous New First-time Rental Home! - Welcome home to the most charming large rental home in the heart of Arcadia available today! Four bedrooms, three baths, plus formal living and dining rooms, plus generously sized great room with walk-in bar that wraps from great room to the kitchen. Breakfast room overlooks the lush yard with fenced pool, built-in BBQ and firepit. Fourth bedroom and third bath are split for a great mother-in-law or zen office location. Master Bedroom is huge with a sitting area and lavish bath plus totally custom walk-in closet.

The street is quiet and runs into a cul-de-sac on the end for terrific neighborhood walk-ability. There is not another rental home on the market in Arcadia today with such abundant quality and charm as can be found here. Applicants must have minimum 725 FICO Score and three times rent for monthly gross earnings. Rent does not include 2.3% sales tax to City of Sccottsdale but does include pool care and gardening/landscaping. Application can be made at www.brokerypropmgmt.com.



