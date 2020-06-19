All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3833 N. 60th Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3833 N. 60th Place
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:39 AM

3833 N. 60th Place

3833 North 60th Place · (602) 418-6145
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Arcadia
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3833 North 60th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85251
Arcadia

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3833 N. 60th Place · Avail. now

$5,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3727 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

walk in closets
pool
fire pit
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
fire pit
pool
bbq/grill
Arcadia Beckons From This Fabulous New First-time Rental Home! - Welcome home to the most charming large rental home in the heart of Arcadia available today! Four bedrooms, three baths, plus formal living and dining rooms, plus generously sized great room with walk-in bar that wraps from great room to the kitchen. Breakfast room overlooks the lush yard with fenced pool, built-in BBQ and firepit. Fourth bedroom and third bath are split for a great mother-in-law or zen office location. Master Bedroom is huge with a sitting area and lavish bath plus totally custom walk-in closet.
The street is quiet and runs into a cul-de-sac on the end for terrific neighborhood walk-ability. There is not another rental home on the market in Arcadia today with such abundant quality and charm as can be found here. Applicants must have minimum 725 FICO Score and three times rent for monthly gross earnings. Rent does not include 2.3% sales tax to City of Sccottsdale but does include pool care and gardening/landscaping. Application can be made at www.brokerypropmgmt.com.

(RLNE5760684)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3833 N. 60th Place have any available units?
3833 N. 60th Place has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3833 N. 60th Place have?
Some of 3833 N. 60th Place's amenities include walk in closets, pool, and fire pit. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3833 N. 60th Place currently offering any rent specials?
3833 N. 60th Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3833 N. 60th Place pet-friendly?
No, 3833 N. 60th Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3833 N. 60th Place offer parking?
No, 3833 N. 60th Place does not offer parking.
Does 3833 N. 60th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3833 N. 60th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3833 N. 60th Place have a pool?
Yes, 3833 N. 60th Place has a pool.
Does 3833 N. 60th Place have accessible units?
No, 3833 N. 60th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3833 N. 60th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 3833 N. 60th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3833 N. 60th Place?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

San Melia
14435 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Spectra on 7th South
20425 North 7th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85024
Monaco 31
20244 N 31st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Pointe Metro
3221 W El Camino Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85051
Sanctuary on 22nd
8530 N 22nd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
The Hawthorne
3848 N 3rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Accolade Apartment Homes
220 W Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Monterey Village
4707 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity