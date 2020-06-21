3820 E Carson Rd

Amenities

pet friendly garage walk in closets gym pool hot tub

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly gym parking pool garage hot tub

Fully Furnished 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Gorgeous Home In Pines At The Raven - FULLY FURNISHED This home is gorgeous and immaculately kept. 3 bedrooms with a split floor plan with a resort backyard. Pool and outdoor kitchen and north south exposure. Large sized master suite with double sinks and walk in closet. TV in master. Spacious and comfortable living room with reclining furniture, fireplace and open floor plan to entertaining kitchen. Breakfast bar + dining area. Outdoor kitchen and dining as well. 2 bedroom is queen sized bed. 3rd bedroom is set up as a private fitness center. 2 car garage, very private community with heated community pool and spa. Close to everything, airport, downtown and easy access to 10. Golf View on the prestigious Raven Golf Club. This is luxurious and will not disappoint. Long Term 12 months. Will consider longer lease also. Gated Community. Pool and Landscape Included. Utilities Tenant Responsibility. Also available short term.



No Cats Allowed



