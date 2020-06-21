All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

3820 E Carson Rd

3820 East Carson Road · (480) 409-4844
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3820 East Carson Road, Phoenix, AZ 85042

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3820 E Carson Rd · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1765 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Fully Furnished 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Gorgeous Home In Pines At The Raven - FULLY FURNISHED This home is gorgeous and immaculately kept. 3 bedrooms with a split floor plan with a resort backyard. Pool and outdoor kitchen and north south exposure. Large sized master suite with double sinks and walk in closet. TV in master. Spacious and comfortable living room with reclining furniture, fireplace and open floor plan to entertaining kitchen. Breakfast bar + dining area. Outdoor kitchen and dining as well. 2 bedroom is queen sized bed. 3rd bedroom is set up as a private fitness center. 2 car garage, very private community with heated community pool and spa. Close to everything, airport, downtown and easy access to 10. Golf View on the prestigious Raven Golf Club. This is luxurious and will not disappoint. Long Term 12 months. Will consider longer lease also. Gated Community. Pool and Landscape Included. Utilities Tenant Responsibility. Also available short term.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4979406)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3820 E Carson Rd have any available units?
3820 E Carson Rd has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3820 E Carson Rd have?
Some of 3820 E Carson Rd's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3820 E Carson Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3820 E Carson Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3820 E Carson Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 3820 E Carson Rd is pet friendly.
Does 3820 E Carson Rd offer parking?
Yes, 3820 E Carson Rd does offer parking.
Does 3820 E Carson Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3820 E Carson Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3820 E Carson Rd have a pool?
Yes, 3820 E Carson Rd has a pool.
Does 3820 E Carson Rd have accessible units?
No, 3820 E Carson Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3820 E Carson Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3820 E Carson Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
