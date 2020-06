Amenities

Absolutely immaculate former Pulte model home! 3 bed 2.5 bath + den home in Fireside at Desert Ridge. Executive style living just a few minutes walk to schools and awarding winning clubhouse/pool. New carpet and upgraded stone tile. Spacious kitchen with granite counters & large island. Private patio. Light,bright open floor plan. This home would suit anyone who seeks the low maintenance of a town home with the privacy of a single family home. Sorry, no Pets.