All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3750 E Garden Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3750 E Garden Drive
Last updated July 10 2019 at 2:11 PM

3750 E Garden Drive

3750 East Garden Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3750 East Garden Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85028

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5e692c407e ---- This home is a must see with 3 great size bedrooms and 2 baths! Tile and wood floors throughout home. Large eat in kitchen with dual ovens and breakfast bar. Front room with fireplace, formal dining with large wooden built in shelves, living room and a den! This home has tons of space. Laundry room with washer and dryer. Beautiful large backyard with pool and a huge covered patio perfect for entertaining. 2 car garage and an RV gate. Availability Date: Immediate Pet Restrictions: Upon approval with pet fee. Breed restrictions apply. Smoking: No Smoking Move In Fee: $1,995 Security Deposit $1,995 Rent $125 Admin Fee. Total $4,115 plus any applicable city sales tax. Monthly Rent $1,995 plus applicable City Tax & 2% Admin Fee Holding Fee: Security Deposit $1,995 Lease Duration: 12 months Showing Instructions: This home is on auto showing meaning you can see it any time between 8 am-8 pm Sun-Mon. Click on \"Enter Property Yourself\"and register to receive a text with the lock-box code to retrieve a key for entrance. Or go to the property call the number on the sign in the window and register your name and number to receive a lock box code via text. Application Instructions: (How to Apply) Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (Photo ID\'s, last 2 paycheck stubs) Click on \"Apply Now\" Complete the Online Application Form Pay the Application Fee ($35) per 18 year old All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3750 E Garden Drive have any available units?
3750 E Garden Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3750 E Garden Drive have?
Some of 3750 E Garden Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3750 E Garden Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3750 E Garden Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3750 E Garden Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3750 E Garden Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3750 E Garden Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3750 E Garden Drive offers parking.
Does 3750 E Garden Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3750 E Garden Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3750 E Garden Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3750 E Garden Drive has a pool.
Does 3750 E Garden Drive have accessible units?
No, 3750 E Garden Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3750 E Garden Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3750 E Garden Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Verano Townhomes
13820 S 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Sedona Ridge
5010 E Cheyenne Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85044
The Curve at Melrose
4333 N 6th Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85013
The Place At Wickertree Apartments
20003 N 23rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Presidio North
17031 N 11th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Belaflora
5302 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Cortland Desert Ridge
4750 E Union Hills Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Inhabit on 7th
5615 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85014

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College