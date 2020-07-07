3750 E Garden Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage pool

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5e692c407e ---- This home is a must see with 3 great size bedrooms and 2 baths! Tile and wood floors throughout home. Large eat in kitchen with dual ovens and breakfast bar. Front room with fireplace, formal dining with large wooden built in shelves, living room and a den! This home has tons of space. Laundry room with washer and dryer. Beautiful large backyard with pool and a huge covered patio perfect for entertaining. 2 car garage and an RV gate. Availability Date: Immediate Pet Restrictions: Upon approval with pet fee. Breed restrictions apply. Smoking: No Smoking Move In Fee: $1,995 Security Deposit $1,995 Rent $125 Admin Fee. Total $4,115 plus any applicable city sales tax. Monthly Rent $1,995 plus applicable City Tax & 2% Admin Fee Holding Fee: Security Deposit $1,995 Lease Duration: 12 months Showing Instructions: This home is on auto showing meaning you can see it any time between 8 am-8 pm Sun-Mon. Click on \"Enter Property Yourself\"and register to receive a text with the lock-box code to retrieve a key for entrance. Or go to the property call the number on the sign in the window and register your name and number to receive a lock box code via text. Application Instructions: (How to Apply) Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (Photo ID\'s, last 2 paycheck stubs) Click on \"Apply Now\" Complete the Online Application Form Pay the Application Fee ($35) per 18 year old All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change