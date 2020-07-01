3743 W Romley Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious 4 bedroom single-family home, freshly painted inside and out!



Features:



- Ceramic tile throughout

- Eat-in kitchen

- Dishwasher, range/oven

- Washer/dryer hook up

- Large, fenced yard

- Covered patio



Rental Terms:

$49 App Fee Per Adult.

One-time Resident Admin fee of $235.

Pet fees and restrictions apply: One-time $250 fee per pet / $25 mo pet rent per pet.

Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant.



You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963. We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Property Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #02014508



-Fast Online Application

-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

-Affordable Renter's Insurance



www.mynd.co



(RLNE5474501)