All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3743 W Romley Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3743 W Romley Rd
Last updated January 29 2020 at 11:14 AM

3743 W Romley Rd

3743 West Romley Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3743 West Romley Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85041
Independence Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 4 bedroom single-family home, freshly painted inside and out!

Features:

- Ceramic tile throughout
- Eat-in kitchen
- Dishwasher, range/oven
- Washer/dryer hook up
- Large, fenced yard
- Covered patio

Rental Terms:
$49 App Fee Per Adult.
One-time Resident Admin fee of $235.
Pet fees and restrictions apply: One-time $250 fee per pet / $25 mo pet rent per pet.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963. We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Property Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5474501)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3743 W Romley Rd have any available units?
3743 W Romley Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3743 W Romley Rd have?
Some of 3743 W Romley Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3743 W Romley Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3743 W Romley Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3743 W Romley Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 3743 W Romley Rd is pet friendly.
Does 3743 W Romley Rd offer parking?
No, 3743 W Romley Rd does not offer parking.
Does 3743 W Romley Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3743 W Romley Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3743 W Romley Rd have a pool?
No, 3743 W Romley Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3743 W Romley Rd have accessible units?
No, 3743 W Romley Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3743 W Romley Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3743 W Romley Rd has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Whispering Willows
1802 W Cholla St
Phoenix, AZ 85029
Oxford
3777 East McDowell Road
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Cascades
3550 E Campbell Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Circa Central Avenue
1505 North Central Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85004
The Bungalows on Jomax
27441 N BLACK CANYON HWY
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Camden Copper Square
901 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85006
Grove Deer Valley
15645 N 35th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Brookside Apartments
6131 W Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College