3743 E UTOPIA Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Living is easy in this incredible single story home that sits nestled in the heart of Phoenix! Upon entering this home, you are greeted with gorgeous tile flooring, plush carpeting and soaring vaulted ceilings! The island kitchen boasts laminate countertops, dual sinks, SS appliances, walkin pantry, breakfast bar and plant shelving. The spacious bedrooms offer plenty of room for sleep, study and storage. In the rear, you will find the covered back patio that overlooks desert landscaping and pavers-this is a great space for relaxing or entertaining! Look no further! Book today! This gem is ready to impress!