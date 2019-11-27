All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated June 8 2020

3743 E UTOPIA Road

3743 East Utopia Road · (480) 382-1440
Location

3743 East Utopia Road, Phoenix, AZ 85050

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2313 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Living is easy in this incredible single story home that sits nestled in the heart of Phoenix! Upon entering this home, you are greeted with gorgeous tile flooring, plush carpeting and soaring vaulted ceilings! The island kitchen boasts laminate countertops, dual sinks, SS appliances, walkin pantry, breakfast bar and plant shelving. The spacious bedrooms offer plenty of room for sleep, study and storage. In the rear, you will find the covered back patio that overlooks desert landscaping and pavers-this is a great space for relaxing or entertaining! Look no further! Book today! This gem is ready to impress!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3743 E UTOPIA Road have any available units?
3743 E UTOPIA Road has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3743 E UTOPIA Road have?
Some of 3743 E UTOPIA Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3743 E UTOPIA Road currently offering any rent specials?
3743 E UTOPIA Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3743 E UTOPIA Road pet-friendly?
No, 3743 E UTOPIA Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3743 E UTOPIA Road offer parking?
Yes, 3743 E UTOPIA Road does offer parking.
Does 3743 E UTOPIA Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3743 E UTOPIA Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3743 E UTOPIA Road have a pool?
No, 3743 E UTOPIA Road does not have a pool.
Does 3743 E UTOPIA Road have accessible units?
No, 3743 E UTOPIA Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3743 E UTOPIA Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3743 E UTOPIA Road has units with dishwashers.
