Last updated October 16 2019 at 2:30 PM

3720 E Polk St #4 21250786
3720 East Polk Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
3720 East Polk Street, Phoenix, AZ 85008
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE5153924)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3720 E Polk St #4 21250786 have any available units?
3720 E Polk St #4 21250786 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
Is 3720 E Polk St #4 21250786 currently offering any rent specials?
3720 E Polk St #4 21250786 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3720 E Polk St #4 21250786 pet-friendly?
No, 3720 E Polk St #4 21250786 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 3720 E Polk St #4 21250786 offer parking?
No, 3720 E Polk St #4 21250786 does not offer parking.
Does 3720 E Polk St #4 21250786 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3720 E Polk St #4 21250786 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3720 E Polk St #4 21250786 have a pool?
No, 3720 E Polk St #4 21250786 does not have a pool.
Does 3720 E Polk St #4 21250786 have accessible units?
No, 3720 E Polk St #4 21250786 does not have accessible units.
Does 3720 E Polk St #4 21250786 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3720 E Polk St #4 21250786 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3720 E Polk St #4 21250786 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3720 E Polk St #4 21250786 does not have units with air conditioning.
